Reframing Carbon Offset Costs to Increase Contributions

Abstract

The world is falling short of the Paris Climate Agreement’s goal to limit global temperature rise to 2°C by the end of the century. One approach to slow global warming and reduce net greenhouse gas emissions is carbon offsetting, which negates CO 2 emitted by one source by avoiding its release elsewhere. This research investigates how to nudge consumers to purchase carbon offsets when engaging in high-carbon footprint activities, such as flying on a plane.

I hypothesize that framing carbon offset costs as a percentage of flight cost will lead more consumers to opt to offset their carbon footprint, compared to when offset costs are presented as a monetary sum. However, this framing effect is only effective if the offset is a small percentage of total service cost (ie. between 1-2%). Three studies provide support for this hypothesis. In all studies, the dependent variable was whether participants indicated they would donate to offset their carbon footprint after buying a flight ticket.

Study 1 (N=149) asked participants to consider they had bought a flight ticket costing $350. Participants in the Control condition were asked if they would donate $4.99, while the Percentage condition asked if they would donate 1.43% of their flight cost to offset their carbon footprint. 55% of Percentage condition participants opted to donate, compared to 42% in the Control condition.

Study 2 (N=488, pre-registered) replicated Study 1. Participants in the Percentage condition were significantly more likely to donate (54%) than in the Control condition (42%).

A 2x2 design (Study 3, N=229) allocated participants to a Control/Percentage condition, and a High/Low Price condition. They were told that the flight cost either $250 or $500, and the $5 donation was reframed as either 2% or 1% of flight cost. The High-Price condition replicated the earlier framing effect: 49% of Percentage condition participants opted to donate, compared to 39% in the Control condition. However, the effect was reversed in the Low-Price condition: fewer participants in the Percentage condition opted to donate (39%) than in the Control condition (46%).

The findings suggest that framing carbon offset costs as a percentage of flight cost can lead more people to opt to offset their carbon emissions, but only when the percentage is relatively small.

